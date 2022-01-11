Commissioners approve Sustainable NJ certification program at virtual meeting

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The board of commissioners invited members of the Avon Environmental Commission to a meeting held virtually on Jan. 10 to present a resolution that would allow the borough to qualify for grant funds from the Sustainable New Jersey certification program.

A presentation was given by Steve Mazouat, a member of the Environmental Commission who said, “the resolution provides for the commission to register with Sustainable New Jersey. It establishes a green team as part of the environmental commission and qualifies Avon to participate in the Sustainable New Jersey grant program.”

He said Sustainable New Jersey is a non-profit organization that aims to “provide tools, training and specifically financial support in municipalities in New Jersey.”

“There are approximately 565 municipalities, 460 are already registered with Sustainable New Jersey… it provides substantial benefits.”

The commissioners had questions regarding the application of the grant program before officially making a motion to approve the resolution.

Mr. Mazouat said that any sustainable activities are voluntary, and primarily intended to educate the commission on best practices along with providing grant programs. He said that the commission is looking into a grant that is provided by Public Service Electric and Gas, and with the approval of the resolution, a grant application would be applied and used for the environmental resource inventory.

“We are a small community but we have an impact on three separate ecosystems, freshwater lake, the ocean shoreline and tidal estuary,” he said. “Pursuing these sustainable goals in this resolution will allow us to follow the goal of sustainability which is to improve the quality of life for residents by ensuring that the environmental, economic and social objectives are balanced.”

