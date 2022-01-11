Brielle gets $50K grant for pickleball courts

BRIELLE — The borough has received a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection to help offset the cost of the new pickleball courts under construction, Councilman Paul Nolan announced during the council’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 10.

Mr. Nolan, chairman of the public resources committee, said fencing has been installed around the courts, and striping will be done in spring when the final surface coat is applied.

The borough hired Halecon Inc. of Bridgewater to install the new courts behind the library in Brielle Park at a cost of $134,250. The project includes drainage work to stop ﬂooding and erosion that occurs in that area of Brielle Park after heavy rains.

