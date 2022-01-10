Mortimer “Mort” J. Sullivan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
101 views

Mortimer “Mort” J. Sullivan 89 of Brick died Monday, January 3, 2022, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, Mort spent his first 8 years in the Bronx before his family settled in Tenafly where he spent his formative years.

Mort often reminisced about his early years visiting his

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.