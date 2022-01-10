Monmouth County announces COVID test clinics on Jan. 11, 13

Star News Group Staff
FREEHOLD – Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing for County residents at locations that allow tests to be administered inside and outside, depending on the weather.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Freehold from 4-7 at the Freehold Borough Fire Department, 49 W. Main St.
  • Thursday, Jan. 13 in Long Branch from 4-7 p.m. at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Ave.

Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it at the Freehold testing site on Tuesday, Jan 11.

 Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

COVID CASE NUMBERS FOR JAN. 6-10

Monmouth County has announced 7,751 new positive cases of COVID-19 between Thursday, Jan. 6 and Monday, Jan. 10.

 During that same time period, there have been 10 new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Mondays and Thursdays.

 Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

 Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

  The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

 The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases by municipality as of Jan. 10, is as follows:

   

10-Jan

  

6-Jan

  

Aberdeen:

  

3751

  

3495

  

Allenhurst:

  

129

  

123

  

Allentown:

  

233

  

221

  

Asbury Park:

  

3099

  

2867

  

Atlantic Highlands:

  

613

  

590

  

Avon-by-the-Sea:

  

331

  

315

  

Belmar:

  

888

  

838

  

Bradley Beach:

  

659

  

616

  

Brielle:

  

971

  

933

  

Colts Neck:

  

2006

  

1893

  

Deal:

  

466

  

439

  

Eatontown:

  

2991

  

2778

  

Englishtown:

  

455

  

429

  

Fair Haven:

  

942

  

885

  

Farmingdale:

  

358

  

334

  

Freehold Borough:

  

2637

  

2446

  

Freehold Township:

  

7063

  

6640

  

Hazlet:

  

4134

  

3866

  

Highlands:

  

609

  

571

  

Holmdel:

  

2972

  

2801

  

Howell:

  

11709

  

11106

  

Interlaken:

  

142

  

136

  

Keansburg:

  

2334

  

2217

  

Keyport:

  

1282

  

1195

  

Lake Como:

  

273

  

264

  

Little Silver:

  

1108

  

1048

  

Loch Arbour:

  

51

  

48

  

Long Branch:

  

6731

  

6320

  

Manalapan:

  

8012

  

7497

  

Manasquan:

  

1051

  

1005

  

Marlboro:

  

6831

  

6369

  

Matawan:

  

2025

  

1894

  

Middletown:

  

12410

  

11681

  

Millstone Township:

  

1827

  

1732

  

Monmouth Beach:

  

569

  

535

  

Neptune City:

  

937

  

874

  

Neptune Township:

  

6415

  

5932

  

Ocean:

  

5684

  

5265

  

Oceanport:

  

1219

  

1143

  

Red Bank:

  

2638

  

2461

  

Roosevelt:

  

101

  

97

  

Rumson:

  

1233

  

1148

  

Sea Bright:

  

227

  

214

  

Sea Girt:

  

317

  

301

  

Shrewsbury Borough:

  

1792

  

825

  

Shrewsbury Township:

  

195

  

182

  

Spring Lake:

  

412

  

389

  

Spring Lake Heights:

  

689

  

645

  

Tinton Falls:

  

3339

  

3124

  

Union Beach:

  

1184

  

1111

  

Upper Freehold:

  

1047

  

970

  

Wall:

  

4748

  

4494

  

West Long Branch:

  

1911

  

1835

  

Unknown:

  

0

  

0

  