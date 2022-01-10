Juvenile complaints filed against Wall Township High School students

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has filed juvenile complaints against a number of Wall Township High School students following two separate investigations, acting County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

The juvenile complaints charge the adolescent defendants with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment for incidents that occurred in the Wall Township High School football team’s locker room from September to October 2021.

Unrelated to the hazing incident, a separate investigation ended in a juvenile complaint against another Wall High School student, resulting in charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault for off-campus incidents.

“The results of our investigations necessitated the filing of juvenile complaints against those involved in order to serve the interests of justice,” Acting Prosecutor Linskey said.

With respect to the hazing investigation, Linskey said, “it is imperative that victims of hazing, harassment, intimidation, and bullying know that such conduct is not a ‘rite of passage’ and should not be endured without consequence in order to gain acceptance in social, club, sport, or academic settings.

“We are hopeful that the lessons gleaned from this case foster a renewed focus on actively teaching juveniles in all of our schools what conduct crosses the line of acceptability, and what students must do if they are a bystander or victim of hazing, harassment, intimidation, or bullying.”

The prosecutor’s office said Monday’s announcement of charges involving juveniles was made in recognition of “intense public scrutiny regarding these matters and a high degree of misinformation circulating with regard to them.” No further information is being provided at this time.

The specific number of juvenile defendants involved is not being disclosed, as the Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to remain in adherence to the confidentiality tenets outlined by the New Jersey Code of Juvenile Justice. Under state law, the identities of all such juveniles involved are kept strictly confidential, and likewise, Family Court proceedings involving juveniles are closed to the public.

