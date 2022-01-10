James C. “Jimmy” Wilton

Wilton obit

James C. “Jimmy” Wilton of Spring Lake Heights passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Jimmy was born on July 27th, 1940 and proudly raised in Brooklyn, New York.

His life was lived in two distinct periods, work and retirement. He spent over 50 years as a part of Sheet Metal Worker Local Union

