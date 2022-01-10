Douglas Bond Allen

Douglas Bond Allen (Doug), a resident of Sea Girt for more than 70 years, died on January 6, 2022. He was born in New Rochelle, New York and graduated from the Salisbury School and Yale University.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he graduated from the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode

