Belmar borough hall closed until further notice due to COVID risk

BELMAR — Belmar officials have announced the closure of borough hall effective Monday, Jan. 10, until further notice in an effort to keep the municipality’s staff safe due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The following notice was posted on the borough’s website Friday afternoon:

“With the increase in Covid-19 numbers and in an effort to keep our staff safe, Borough Hall will be closed to the public effective Monday, January 10th until further notice. There will be a mail slot in the Main Street lobby where you may drop off permits, tax and water/sewer payments, etc. There will be an intercom at the Main Street lobby door to communicate with the staff if you need further assistance. We ask that you please wear a mask when entering Borough Hall and engaging with the staff. The staff will also be available by phone at 732-681-3700 or their respective emails. Please note, you can also pay your tax and water/sewer bills, renew your dog license, apply for a CO, purchase a beach badge and much more online at www.belmar.com. If purchasing a beach badge online we ask that you wait until Borough Hall reopens to pick it up or you may choose the shipping option. Thank you for your continued support.”

