Wall pedestrian hospitalized after accident on Route 35

WALL TOWNSHIP — An 84-year-old Wall Township woman driving a Nissan Altima hit a 25-year-old Wall Township woman on 1916 State Hwy 35 On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m, police said.

According to Wall Township police, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck by the Nissan Altima, causing in “serious” injuries.

She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center by Wall Township Emergency Medical Services and paramedics from Hackensack Meridian, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the accident, The New Jersey Department of Transportation Emergency Response Team shut down State Route 35 between Allaire Road and Wall Church Road for approximately three hours while officials investigated the collision.

Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County prosecutor’s office, and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (S.C.A.R.T. Team) are currently investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision can provide their statements to Lieutenant Chad Clark or Sergeant Andrew Baldino of the Wall Township Police Department at (732) 449-4500.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.