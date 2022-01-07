Two newcomers, one incumbent sworn in the Brielle school board

BRIELLE — Two board of education newcomers, Juliana Reith and Sarah McDevitt, and incumbent Joseph Milancewich were sworn in during the board’s reorganization meeting on Wednesday night.

Because of the recent COVID-19 surge, the meeting was held virtually via Zoom, and the three repeated the oath of office cited by Dawn Cherry, the district’s business administrator.

The board members then selected board member Madaly Jones to serve as president this year, and Mr. Milancewich to serve as vice president.

The board members also took turns reciting the board’s code of ethics.

During the meeting, Superintendent of Schools Christine Carlson said she wants to send this message to the community: “When your child is sick, even with a cold, you have to keep them home.” She said the school is forced to send sick children home every day.

“We now have 75 children learning from home and a number of teachers are out of the building,” because of positive tests or close contact, she said Wednesday.

The school was forced to cancel afterschool activities this week because of rising COVID-19 cases, she noted, although it’s hoped the extracurriculars may resume next week.

School also was canceled on Friday due to the snowstorm.

