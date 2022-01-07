Point Beach man pleads guilty to threats against two schools last March

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A Point Beach man has pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats against Point Pleasant Borough High School and Nellie Bennett Elementary School last March, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Shaun Giberson, 40, appeared before Judge Michael T. Collins and pleaded guilty to terroristic threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3a, in connection with threats made in Point Pleasant Borough on March 17, 2021, Mr. Billheimer said.

On March 18, 2021, the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department received a report that an anonymous caller had left threatening voicemail messages at both Point Pleasant Borough High School and at Nellie Bennett Elementary School, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department determined that Giberson made the calls, and he was arrested on March 19, 2021. He has since been held in the Ocean County Jail.

Mr. Giberson also pleaded guilty to an unrelated arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1b(1), in connection with an incident in Manchester Township on Aug. 18, 2020. He was charged by Manchester police with setting a backpack on fire in the home while a resident of the facility. He was arrested and released on a summons.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Giberson will be sentenced on Feb. 25. Prosecutors plan to seek a five-year sentence on each offense, to run concurrently.

