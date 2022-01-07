Marguerite K. Reilly

By
Star News Group Staff
-
84 views

Marguerite K. Reilly, age 99, of Spring Lake, died peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Marguerite was born on December 5, 1922 in Creighton, Nebraska to Marguerite M. Kelly and Dr. Bernard S. Kelly. She graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in Jersey City and St. Elizabeth University in Morristown and pursued her graduate studies at

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.