Marguerite K. Reilly, age 99, of Spring Lake, died peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Marguerite was born on December 5, 1922 in Creighton, Nebraska to Marguerite M. Kelly and Dr. Bernard S. Kelly. She graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in Jersey City and St. Elizabeth University in Morristown and pursued her graduate studies at
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>