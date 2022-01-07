Coast Guard medevacs mariner off Manasquan

ATLANTIC CITY – The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a mariner Thursday night from a ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately 11 miles east of Manasquan.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from the captain of the vessel Peter Faber that a crewmember aboard was experiencing abdominal pains and needed medical assistance, the Coast Guard stated in a press release.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched to medevac the crewmember just as a snowstorm was about to hit the Jersey Shore.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the ill crewmember into the chopper, and transported him to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

The Peter Faber is a cable-laying vessel built in 1982 that sails under the flag of France and is homeported in Marseilles.

