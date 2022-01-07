Thomas Joseph Gleason

By
Star News Group Staff
-
84 views
Thomas Joseph Gleason, age 60, passed away suddenly on Dec 28, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in Venezuela and raised in Point Pleasant Beach (graduating class of 1979).
Tom spent many years in Nashville, employed as a recording engineer before returning to PPB where he worked as a studio production

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.