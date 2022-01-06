William Basil Chundak

By
Star News Group Staff
-
64 views

William Chundak, formerly of Point Pleasant and Brick, was born on January 1, 1928 in Old Forge, Pennsylvania and died on December 14, 2020 in Pensylvania. Predeceased by parents Paul and Anna Kokinda Chundak, of Old Forge, PA. Predeceased also by his beloved siblings, John, Paul, and Joseph Chundak, Margaret Altounian and Ruth Cortez

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.