Timothy Donald Hand

By
Star News Group Staff
-
58 views

Timothy Donald Hand, 58, passed away peacefully at home in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Thursday December 9th, 2021. Timmy was born and raised in Wall Township, from Allenwood Elementary to Wall High School. He was the son of Fredric Hand, Sr. and Carol Anne Hand (nee Smith). Timmy was predeceased in life by

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.