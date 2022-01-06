Winter storm alert: Murphy declares emergency, schools delay openings

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday the he was declaring a state of emergency, effective 10 p.m. in preparation for winter storm that is expected to drop up to six inches of snow on much of the state.

The announcement came in a live-streamed briefing late Thursday afternoon.

School districts in the coverage area of The Coast Star [Monmouth County] and The Ocean Star [Ocean County] have posted plans for delayed opening on Friday morning.

OCEAN COUNTY

Bay Head Elementary School has announced a two-hour delayed opening.

Brick Township schools have announced a 90-minute delayed opening.

Lavallette Elementary School has announced a 90-minute delayed opening.

Point Pleasant Beach schools have announced a two-hour delayed opening.

Point Pleasant Borough schools have announced a two-hour delayed opening.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Belmar Elementary School has announced a 10 a.m. opening.

Bradley Beach Elementary School has announced a 90-minute delayed opening.

Brielle Elementary school has announced a 10 am. opening for staff, 10:15 a.m. for students.

Manasquan schools have announced a two-hour opening delay.

Sea Girt Elementary School has announced a delayed opening with drop-off at 10 a.m.

Spring Lake’s H.W. Mountz Elementary School has announced a 10 a.m. opening.

Spring Lake Heights Elementary School has announced a 9:50 a.m. opening.

Wall Township schools have announced a 90-minute delayed opening.

