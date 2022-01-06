Delayed opening announced for Belmar Elementary

BELMAR — Due to the forecasted snowfall late this evening, Belmar Elementary School will have a delayed opening tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 7.

Students should report to the school at 10 a.m.

The following message was recently posted on the school’s website: “Due to the expected inclement weather, Belmar Elementary School will have a delayed opening on Friday, January 7, 2022. Students report to school at 10:00 a.m. Breakfast is available for students beginning at 9:40 a.m. Manasquan High School is on a 2 hour delayed opening. Students should report to the bus stop at 8:50 for a 9:00 pick-up.”

