Charlene Snyder was born as a leap year baby on February 29, 1936. She most enjoyed her career as a school nurse at Brielle Elementary for 16 years. She also enjoyed her very large family of six children, fifteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Charlene was married for 63 years to Dr. John Snyder
