Borowsky, DePaola and Coulson join borough council

POINT PLEASANT — Borough council members and other municipal officials took their oaths of office at Point Pleasant’s 2022 reorganization meeting on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Councilwoman Charlene Archer was selected to serve as borough council president, succeeding Councilwoman Antoinette Theresa “Toni” DePaola in that post. Ms. DePaola was sworn in for a new three-year term on the council, having won reelection with 5,585 votes last November.

Also sworn in was Councilman William “Bill” Borowsky who received 5,603 votes in the 20i21 election, leading the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valerie Coulson, elected to fill an unexpired term, also took her oath of office. Councilwoman Coulson had been appointed to the council in August to fill a vacancy created when former councilwoman Pamela Snyder resigned to accept a state Superior Court judgeship. She ran unopposed for the seat last November.

Officers of the borough’s several fire companies were also sworn in during the meeting, which was attended by family members and other residents.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Bob Sabosik said, “This team that you elected will continue to show you that we will work as hard as possible to protect your investments, which include your homes and your families, while having a culture of enjoyment and satisfaction for living in what is continually ranked as one of the best communities in all of New Jersey.”

“The Point Borough experience is unique, there is a reason why people are clamoring to move in and why noone wants to move out,” the mayor said in his speech. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there is no place better than the borough.”

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_OS]