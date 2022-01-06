Bay Head School has delay due to winter weather

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Elementary announced that the school will be having a two-hour delayed opening on Friday, Jan. 7 due to winter weather forecasted in the area.

The National Weather Service announced that it is likely to snow four to six inches in Ocean County Friday morning.

The school day is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. School lunch will be served however, eighth grade students will not be allowed off the school campus during the period, according to the announcement on the website, bayheadschool.org.

The announcement stated that school officials will monitor the weather accordingly and re-evalute in the morning.

