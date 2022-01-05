Incumbent vice president and council member sworn in at reorganization meeting

BAY HEAD — After Bay Head Elementary was closed on Monday, Jan. 3 due to a winter storm, two incumbents, Vice President Sandra Antognoli and Eric Pritchard, a board member, were sworn in at the board reorganization meeting on Tuesday.

Shannon Curtis, who has served as president since Jan. 2021 was also nominated to serve again at the meeting held at 6:30 p.m. in the Bay Head School gymnasium.

In regards to the current spread of COVID-19, Superintendent Steve Corso said, “it seems like this is the worst that it has been.”

In the month of December, the board reported eight positive student cases and 17 student quarantined as well as six staff cases and seven quarantined staff. In comparison, from the beginning of the school year the board recorded four positive tests and 12 quarantine students and one positive test and two quarantine staff.

Mr. Corso said that the board is working in collaboration with Point Boro to gather information on a way to jointly test unvaccinated staff. He said they are working on developing an estimated price.

He mentioned that on Dec. 16, the length of quarantine periods had been adjusted by the state, and presented a resolution that included information on the option for students to return to in-person instruction sooner than previously in accordance with the state guidelines.

Now if staff or students are asymptomatic after being traced from a positive test and have a negative test result between days 5-7 of quarantine, they are given the option to return to school, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

