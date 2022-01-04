Lavallette Board of Education set meeting dates

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Board of Education named Elizabeth D’Aloisio president of the Lavallette Board of Education and Jarrod Grasso as vice president of the board of education.

The meetings for 2022 feature two meetings being held in May and none in April due to the timeline of competing the budget, according to board officials.

The meetings will be on: Tuesday, Jan. 18; Tuesday, Feb. 22; Tuesday, March 22; Tuesday, May 3; Tuesday, May 31; Tuesday, June 21, Tuesday, July 19; Tuesday, Aug. 30; Tuesday, Sept. 20; Tuesday, Oct. 18; Tuesday, Nov. 22; Tuesday, Dec. 13; and 2023’s reorganization meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

