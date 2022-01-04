Incumbents begin new terms on Brielle council

BRIELLE — Everything old is new again, almost, following Brielle’s municipal reorganization meeting held Monday evening.

Incumbents Paul K. Nolan and Frank A. Garruzzo began serving new three-year terms on the borough council, and it was announced that the council members’ committee assignments will be unchanged in 2022.

Municipal Clerk Carol Baran affirmed that Mr. Nolan and Mr. Garruzzo had taken the oath of office prior to the reorganization meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom.

Mayor Thomas B. Nicol announced that, because of the current COVID-19 situation, he and the council members have decided to continue holding the council meetings virtually for the time being, as they have since the start of the pandemic.

One change is that Councilman Michael Gianforte was selected by the council members to serve as council president in 2022, succeeding Councilman Paul K. Nolan in the role.

Mr. Nolan and Mr. Garruzzo were re-elected to the all-Republican governing body after running unopposed in the November election.

