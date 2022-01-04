Incumbent council members and council president begin new terms

BAY HEAD — Two incumbent councilmembers began new terms at the borough council reorganization meeting held on Jan. 3. Republicans Diane Cornell and Dennis Shanning both were elected to serve again as council members and both made statements from the dais after reciting their oaths.

“I’m looking forward to the next few years. We have a lot of stuff scheduled and I’m hoping to do you all proud,” said Councilwoman Cornell.

“The word interesting pops into my mind. It’s been an interesting experience,” said Councilman Shanning. “It’s been my pleasure to do what I can for the town and work with a fine group of people.”

During the meeting, Republican Doug Lyons was officially announced to be serving again as council president by members of the council.

Mayor Bill Curtis also made three appointments to the environmental commission and Councilwoman Holly MacPherson appointed Ms. Cornell to be council representative to the commission.The mayor also appointed several members and alternates to the borough planning board. He explained that virtual meetings combined with a lack of members caused issues that needed Incumbent council members and council president begin new term to be addressed by hiring members.

“I look forward to a much better and smoother sail this year,” he said.

