Gerald V. Keegan

By
Star News Group Staff
-
95 views
Gerald Keegan obit photo

Gerald V. Keegan, 92, of Sea Girt and Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home in Sea Girt surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Keegan retired in 1997 as Deputy Chief of the Jersey City Fire Department, Division 1. During his forty three year career, he was awarded twice

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.