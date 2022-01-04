Councilwoman Filippone and Councilman Borowski sworn-in

LAVALLETTE — Councilwoman Joanne Filippone and Councilman Jim Borowski were sworn-in at Tuesday, Jan. 4’s reorganization meeting.

Ms. Filippone and Mr. Borowski were both reelected in this past November’s election.

Meeting dates for council meetings throughout 2022 are as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 18; Monday, Feb. 7; Tuesday, Feb. 22; Monday, March 7; Monday, March 21; Monday, April 4; Monday, April 18; Monday, May 2; Monday, May 16; Monday, June 6; Monday, June 20; Tuesday, July 5; Monday, July 19; Monday, Aug. 2; Monday, Aug. 22; Tuesday, Sept. 6; Monday, Sept. 19; Monday, Oct. 3; Monday, Oct. 24; Monday, Nov. 14; Monday; Dec. 5; Monday, Dec. 19; and Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 will be the next reorganization.

