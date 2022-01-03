Two new Manasquan council members take oath of office

MANASQUAN — Two newly elected borough council members, Lori Triggiano and Brian Holly, were sworn in by Superior Court Judge Owen McCarthy during the 2022 municipal reorganization meeting held Monday evening at borough hall.

Ms. Triggiano and Mr. Holly, both Republicans, won three-year terms in the November election, defeating Democratic incumbent Jay Bryant and Democrat Charles Kelly. The council is now evenly divided among the two parties. Previously, Democrats held five of the council seats.

Ms. Triggiano and Mr. Holly join Republican Gregg Olivera on the dais, along with Democrats Michael Mangan, Jeff Lee and Richard Read. Mayor Edward Donovan also is a Democrat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Holly was elected as council president during the reorganization.

The reorganization meeting was held in person at borough hall, and also was live streamed via Zoom. Mayor Donovan conducted the meeting virtually via Zoom.

“I apologize for not being there in person tonight, but I am symptomatic with COVID-19, so it’s better that I stay at home,” the mayor said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.