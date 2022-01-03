Lavallette Elementary School closed Monday, Jan. 3

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Elementary School was closed on Monday, Jan. 3 due to the winter storm forecast.

According to school officials, a forecast of three to five inches of snow, high winds and flooding in Lavallette.

