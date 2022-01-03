Gov. Murphy addresses COVID-19 surge

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy addressed New Jersey’s most intensive surge of COVID-19 cases in more than year on Monday, attributing it to what he called a “tsunami” driven by by the “crazy transmissible” Omicron variant.

Numbers presented during the governor’s live-streamed news briefing showed New Jersey hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reached 4,715 on Sunday, Jan. 2, compared to 2,979 on Dec. 27. Patients in intensive care units [ICU] reached 644, compared to 492 on Dec. 27.

New cases of COVID-19 reported to the state health department on Monday totaled 22,625, compared to the 4,283 reported on Jan. 3, 2020. The governor noted that health officials believe these newly reported cases represent “a dramatic undercount,” since most persons testing positive via rapid in-home tests, are not reporting their positive results to the health department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests in New Jersey reached 32.2 percent on Monday, compared to the 13.14 percent rate reported one year ago.

Citing the trend, Gov. Murphy said he is seeking legislative approval of a 90-day extension of emergency measures, including the mask mandate in schools.

Health officials say the Omicron variant appears to result in few hospitalizations, especially in fully vaccinated individuals. Gov. Murphy noted during the briefing that his wife, Tammy, has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having no symptoms. He added that he has recently tested negative.

However, the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant and the resulting high volume of cases within a short span of time is putting tremendous pressure on New Jersey hospitals.

“When we are seeing case counts as high as we are, and knowing the real number is much higher, whatever solace we get from a lower hospitalization rate frankly goes out the window,” Gov. Murphy said. “The sheer numbers of new cases are directly leading to hospitalization figures we have not seen in well over a year.”

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that hospitals and long-term care facilities in New Jersey are reporting “large staff shortages” due to COVID-19. As a consequence, she said, her department and the state’s Office of Emergency Management are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] to request supplementary federal teams to work with severely-pressed hospitals, as well with the New Jersey National Guard for staff support of long-term care facilities in similar need.

TESTING URGED, TEST SHORTAGES ACKNOWLEDGED

The governor exhorted members of the public to “take Omicron seriously. Wear your masks, get your booster, don’t take a cavalier attitude. And go get tested.”

According to the state health department, there are currently more than 1,000 COVID-19 test sites operating across New Jersey.

However, Gov. Murphy said, “We are aware that many have long lines or few open appointments. To sure, this is an issue in literally every American state at this moment … but we continue to work to expand accessibility with our partners at the local, county and federal levels …”

The number of New Jersey residents who have received COVID-19 booster shots has reached 2,275,331, which represents 46 percent of those eligible.

“This number is not going up as fast as we either want or need it,” the governor said, adding that there are more than 1,900 sites in New Jersey administering vaccines.”

While even fully vaccinated individuals can contract the Omicron variant, the governor said Monday that largely anecdotal reports suggest that “roughly 70 percent” of recent COVID-related hospitalizations involve unvaccinated patients.

The federal Food and Drug Administration [FDA] has now approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 12-15. “We are awaiting similar approvals for the Moderna booster vaccine as well,” Commissioner Persichilli said Monday.

SCHOOL STUDENTS AND STAFF

Monday’s numbers also covered the reported cases of COVID-19 among K-12 students and school staff members. From Dec. 20 to 26, there were 10.5 cases per thousand students and 23.29 per thousand staff members. By comparison, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 5, there were 4.55 student cases per thousand and 5.86 cases per staff members.

“Let me be clear, we currently have no intention or plan to shut our schools,” Gov. Murphy said during Monday’s briefing. “We have no desire to return to remote learning, which is sub-optimal as we all know, in terms of learning, instruction and learning loss.”

He added, however, that school districts able to make “their own decisions” about reverting to remote learning, in consultation with local health departments.

The state health department is issuing guidance on steps that schools can take to remain open, including testing students and staff, as well as contact tracing following positive tests. Students determined to have been in contact with persons with COVID-19, can remain in school if they test negative and comply with masking and other safety requirements under this “test-to-stay” approach, the governor said.

Commissioner Persichilli said her department was urging all state test vendors to be available in schools for such testing. Testing sites, including those run by retail pharmacy chains, are being urged to give priority to children and their families, as well as to expand hours for testing.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.