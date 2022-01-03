Brick schools close Monday under winter storm warning

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Public Schools will be closed today, Monday, Jan. 3, due to the winter storm forecast for southern Ocean County through the day.

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for Ocean County, where the National Weather Service is forecasting from three to six inches of snow across the southern portion of the county.

The following notice was posted on the Brick Township Public School website:

ADVERTISEMENT

INCLEMENT WEATHER NOTIFICATION

Due to anticipated inclement weather, at this time Brick Township Public Schools is:

Closed, Monday, January 3, 2022.

Today is a traditional snow day – so please check the website for any further announcements.



Currently, we are not afforded the option of having a “virtual” snow day this school year. All inclement weather

day school closings will be added to our calendar at the end of the school year.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.