Afterschool activies suspended at Brielle Elementary due to COVID-19

BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School has suspended all before- and after-school activities this week, Jan. 3 to 7, with the exception of the BEACON before- and after-school care program. This is a temporary suspension in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the school community, Superintendent Christine Carlson announced in a letter to parents on Monday, Dec. 3.

The following programs/activities are suspended: BEST, Homework Club, PTO Winter Enrichment and Drama, as well as all sports including basketball, Mid-Monmouth and Biddy Ball.

Please note that the only exception is the BEACON program, which will operate during this week during the suspension period, Ms. Carlson said.

