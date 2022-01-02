TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency at 9 p.m. Sunday for Ocean, Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May and Cumberland counties, in preparation for the first winter storm of 2022. Residents were advised to stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.

The declaration followed a 6 p.m. briefing, which was live-streamed.

The National Weather Service was forecasting up to six inches of snow across the southern half of Ocean County. An inch or less was forecast for Monmouth County as of Monday morning. State offices will remain open on January 3, 2022 with a delayed start time of 10 AM.

