Avon Library closed temporarily as COVID-19 precaution

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Public Library now requires masks to be worn inside the building and will be closed on Jan. 3 due to COVID-19 precautions according to an announcement from the borough.

The library will be reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. For more information anyone should call 732 502-4525.

