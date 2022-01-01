Mantoloking 2021 Year in Review

MANTOLOKING — Acquisition of a new police boat, a focus on environmental issues and continuing efforts to cope with COVID-19 all made news in Mantoloking during 2021.

January

Anthony Amarante and Douglas Nelson were sworn in to new terms at the council’s reorganization meeting. They told The Ocean Star that COVID-19 and local flooding would be the borough’s key challenges for 2021. Developments that month also included the seating of Councilwoman Barbara Benz, replacing D’Arcy Green, who resigned for medical reasons.

Also in January, an advisory committee recommended the addition of a part-time business administrator.

February

Council members debated the need for the proposed business administrator position and introduced an ordinance to create it.

The borough council authorized an agreement with the lifeguard group Aqua Serve to patrol its beaches for the summer. A slight increase in beach badge prices was also introduced.

The Environmental Commission issued ambitious plans for the year including grant applications, dune plantings and educational events.

