Lake Como 2021 Year in Review

LAKE COMO — This past year saw the return of events that Lake Como had been forced to cancel during 2020, as well as municipal efforts to deal the issues that included local traffic flow, the environment and the invasive growth of bamboo plants on residential properties.

JANUARY

Mayor Kevin Higgins announced the borough’s first COVID-19 death — of a resident whose identity was withheld due to HIPAA restrictions.

The council also announced that its 2021 meetings would be virtual, via Zoom, because of the pandemic.

David Gardner resigned from the borough council, after winning a full term in the November 2020 general election. He explained that he and his growing family needed a larger home and had to move from Lake Como to find one.

The need for an ordinance to govern the removal of bamboo, considered an invasive nuisance, from residential property came under discussion by the borough council.

FEBRUARY

An ordinance banning the planting of inground bamboo was introduced by the borough council. The proposed measure also set requirements for the removal of bamboo already planted on borough properties.

Peter Venrice was appointed to fill the borough council seat vacated by David Gardener.

The council also updated the borough’s stormwater ordinance, in compliance with new environmental requirements set by Monmouth County.

Borough officials received a presentation on the prospect of using a geospatial impervious surfaces study to map and analyze the causes and potential solutions to flooding problems in Lake Como. The percentage of asphalt and concrete services in the borough, more than 50 percent, is identified as a major factor.

