Point Pleasant Borough 2021 Year in Review

POINT PLEASANT — The borough and its schools continued to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, although some traditional events such as Night Out Against Crime returned. A year late, the borough celebrated its centennial at Riverfront Park.

JANUARY

The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education has retained the services of the New Jersey School Boards Association as it embarks on the search for the next superintendent of schools. Superintendent Vincent S. Smith has announced his retirement, effective June 30, after serving 13 years in the district.

Borough officials have announced that offices at borough hall are temporarily closed to the public for in-person daily business due to COVID-19 risk. Municipal employees are working on alternate shifts, and drop boxes for correspondence are placed in the borough hall front lobby.

Point Pleasant Borough High School has become the third school in the Point Pleasant School District to transition to full remote learning within the past month due to the rising number of students and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19.

FEBRUARY

Local business owners have lauded action recently taken by Gov. Phil Murphy to increase indoor capacity limits and expand opportunities for outdoor dining in New Jersey. An executive order on Feb. 5 increases indoor capacity limits from 25 percent to 35 percent for restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational businesses.

Parking and density were the main points of discussion during a nearly four-hour hearing on the proposed Whaler’s Point project on Route 88. The applicant, R2T2, came before the board Feb. 24 seeking a use variance, preliminary and final major site-plan approval, as well as additional variances and design waivers to permit construction of a 24-unit, multi-family development.

MARCH

Jersey Central Power & Light has completed more than $700,000 worth of upgrades to local infrastructure after being approached by officials following long- term power outages experienced in the borough in recent years, especially during minor weather events.

Local school district officials and education association leaders are voicing their satisfaction with the new eligibility of educators for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. After having originally said that educators could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, the governor changed track, announcing that teachers can get their jabs immediately.

Local health leaders are applauding new guidance by the state health department to provide for in-person visits at long-term-care centers. Diane Delaney, administrator at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation, said, “Nothing takes the place of the real thing, and we are thrilled to be at a point where we can accommodate expanded – though still restricted – indoor and outdoor visitations.”

APRIL

Point Pleasant School District leaders are hoping this year’s graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 will look more like its traditional pre-pandemic model, thanks to an easing of restrictions on such gatherings. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the increased capacities that will be allowed for a variety of indoor and outdoor venues throughout New Jersey, affecting school proms and graduations, church, entertainment and sports events.

MAY

As the Point Pleasant school board met May 10, dozens of parents attended to protest the statewide mask mandate for schools and urge the board to “stand up for our children,” claiming the masks are causing students psychological, physical and emotional turmoil.

The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education officially appointed its new superin- tendent of schools, Adam Angelozzi, at its May 24 meeting, for a term that goes from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2026.

JUNE

Point Pleasant School District leaders announced that mask wearing will be optional for students and staff starting June 9. The move came after Gov. Phil Murphy announced, “As a reminder to all school officials, our current masking requirements do include exceptions for cases of extreme heat in outdoor settings and for situations indoors or outdoors where wearing a mask would inhibit the individual’s health.”

JULY

As vacation days begin for the students of Point Pleasant School District, Panthers Let’s Eat officials are seeking the support of community members to ensure no student goes hungry this summer. Founder Kate Roach said, “About 55 families and 150 kids has been the norm that we have settled into, but it has been more of a difficult year for most because we actually had a bunch of new families sign up.”

The boroughs of Point Pleasant and Bay Head have entered into a shared-services agreement for administrative work. Frank Pannucci Jr. will now serve as borough administrator of both municipalities, following action taken at recent meetings of both respective governing bodies.

AUGUST

National Night Out Against Crime returned to Community Park Aug. 3, after a pandemic postponement of the event last year. Residents of all ages enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, games, food and camaraderie with local first responders.

The Pleasant Board of Education has called on Gov. Phil Murphy to reconsider the mask mandate in a letter that also appears to suggest a compromise to accommodate parents who fear unmasked students would pose their children to COVID-19 risk.

SEPTEMBER

Footsteps echoed through the halls of Point Pleasant School District buildings once again as students returned to the classroom to begin a new year of full-day in-person instruction. While masking for students, faculty and visitors inside district buildings continues to be observed, officials look to increase masks breaks throughout the school day.

OCTOBER

The Whaler’s Point apartment plan that was proposed to replace the old Wenke’s Motel and Cottages on Route 88 was rejected Oct. 13 in an unanimous vote of the zoning board of adjustment. The board members said the Whaler’s Point proposal for 24 apartment units was just too dense for the less-than one-acre site.

The energy in Riverfront Park on Oct. 23 was immensely joyous as community members gathered for their hometown’s 100th birthday celebration, topped off by fireworks at dusk.

The federal government has forgiven more than $3 million owed from the Community Disaster Loan [CDL] received by the borough after Superstorm Sandy, Mayor Robert A. Sabosik announced at the Oct. 25 council meeting.

NOVEMBER

Counseling services have expanded throughout the Point Pleasant School District this year to meet student needs that have increased and changed since the pre-pandemic days. Nicole Hankins, director of counseling services, thanked the school board for using federal pandemic aid to hire an additional counselor for the two elementary schools, which previously shared one counselor.

A borough police officer was injured during a multi-hour standoff on Nov. 28 that led to the arrest of Kareem Blagman, 41, from Chester, Pennsylvania. Police said Officer David Ippolito was attempting to talk to Mr. Blagman from outside the residence on Barbara Drive when the suspect punched through the bay window of the house, causing glass to strike and injure the officer.

DECEMBER

The Point Pleasant Borough Council decided to write an oppositional resolution to Trenton and the New Jersey Turnpike Commissioners regarding the upcoming toll hike increases. The reaction comes from a state-wide plan to increase tolls on the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike by three percent, starting in January 2022. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority [NJTA] claims that the gained revenue will go towards roadway infrastructure costs.

