Point Pleasant 2021 Year in Review

POINT PLEASANT — The borough and its schools continued to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, although some traditional events such as Night Out Against Crime returned.

Footsteps echoed through the halls of Point Pleasant School District buildings once again in September. as students returned to the classroom to begin a new year of full-day in-person instruction. While masking for students, faculty and visitors inside district buildings continued to be observed, officials look to increase masks breaks throughout the school day.

The Whaler’s Point apartment plan that was proposed to replace the old Wenke’s Motel and Cottages on Route 88 was rejected Oct. 13 in an unanimous vote of the zoning board of adjustment. The board members said the Whaler’s Point proposal for 24 apartment units was just too dense for the less-than one-acre site.

ADVERTISEMENT



The energy in Riverfront Park on Oct. 23 was immensely joyous as community members gathered for their hometown’s 100th birthday celebration, topped off by fireworks at dusk.

The federal government has forgiven more than $3 million owed from the Community Disaster Loan [CDL] received by the borough after Superstorm Sandy, Mayor Robert A. Sabosik announced at the Oct. 25 council meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.