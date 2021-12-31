Brick Township 2021 Year in Review

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Court cases triggered by the issuance of zoning and housing violations for premises being used as a Jewish boys’ school marked the last months of 2021 and are carrying over into 2022.

Other headlines included the reelection of Mayor John Ducey and Hackensack Meridian hospital in Brick gaining university status as the renamed Ocean University Medical Center.

JANUARY

An opioid-addiction treatment center that opened in September wanted to destigmatize substance-use disorder as the COVID-19 pandemic fuels the nation’s opioid epidemic. A slew of national and local studies indicate overdoses have risen throughout the U.S. in 2020. The staff at Harbor MAT on Jack Martin Boulevard said the uptick is due to various traumas inflicted by the pandemic.

FEBRUARY

Eligible residents found it difficult to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, according to Mayor John Ducey. The situation is not unique to Brick Township: shortages at the federal level recently cut into New Jersey counties’ weekly allotment of vaccine doses, Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn told The Ocean Star.

MARCH

Brick Lake Park residents recounted the 167-acre wildfire that nearly consumed their homes, while standing amidst the wreckage on Monday morning. Steve Guedes watched as first responders ran hoses through his home on the corner of Francis Street and Charles Drive.

APRIL

More pop-up vaccine clinics are coming to Brick Township, Mayor John Ducey said nearly two weeks after 600 Brick seniors received their COVID-19 vaccines at the Police Athletic League [PAL] building on Drum Point Road.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to get the vaccines to the over-65 residents of Brick,” the mayor said. “We had 600 vaccines at the end of March and we will be having another 200-vaccine event [for seniors] at the end of April.”

MAY

Only a few months ago, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine struggled to book an appointment. Now, nearly anyone can walk into a healthcare provider and get the jab – but not enough people are, according to Brick Township government and hospital officials.

Mayor John G. Ducey and local medical professionals urged Brick’s residents to get vaccinated at a press conference held at Ocean Medical Center on Wednesday. Their shared message: getting the vaccine means getting back to normal.

JUNE

Local school officials urged Gov. Phil Murphy to grant them control over mask usage within the Brick Township Public School District, weeks before the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year on June 18.

“We weathered the Pandemic with leadership, collaboration, and communication with all stakeholders of the District,” Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab wrote in an open letter to Gov. Murphy. “It’s time for the State to return local control to our District and our community.”

JULY

A Brick Township woman was indicted in the May 2020 murder of her domestic partner by striking her with a wine chiller, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, of Brick Township, was indicted by a state Superior Court grand jury sitting in Ocean County in the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office said that the indictment followed an investigation led by the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County

AUGUST

Brick Township Public Schools opened the 2021-2022 academic year with masks optional, under a Safe Restart Plan featuring guidelines to maintain safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The plan also included technology enhancements for students and added additional staff. “BTPS will continue to adhere to an optional plan for mask wearing in accordance with mandates; directives from the Governor’s Office, NJDOE & NJDOH,” the plan stated.

SEPTEMBER

Brick Beach III was filled with an assortment of colorful kites for children and adults alike to admire on Sunday. The assortment of kites that filled the beachfront were made and flown by professional kite fliers for all to enjoy. The Brick Township Recreation Department has been holding a kite fest at the beach annually for 20 years. Previously, the event solely consisted of making kites, but this year it was a kite festival featuring Sky Festival Productions, a professional kite flying company.

OCTOBER

The leaders of Hackensack Meridian Health and members of the Brick community gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially rename Ocean Medical Center as Ocean University Medical Center [OUMC]. Jason Kreitner, Bob Garrett, Dr. Walter Wynkoop, Dr. Ken Sable, Mayor John Ducey, and Township Police Chief James Riccio joined together to cut the ribbon in the hospital’s remembrance garden.

NOVEMBER

Democrat Mayor John Ducey was reelected, defeating Republican challenger Theresa Gallagher by 16,845 votes to 9,857. In the race for three township council seats, two incumbent Democrats candidates and one Republican challenge were the winners. “I just want to thank the residents of Brick Township for having the faith in me to continue on as mayor. I am looking forward to keeping taxes stable, paying down additional debt, renovating the last two parks [Cedar Bridge Manor and Mallard Point] and keeping Brick safe and a warm welcoming community for everyone,” Mayor Ducey said.

DECEMBER

The Brick Board of Adjustments held a special meeting on Monday Dec. 20 to begin the hearing regarding turning the property at 200 Van Zile Road into a Jewish boys’ school. After five hours of testimony, the board decided the hearing would continue in February 2022. The Jewish congregation Kehilos Yisroel has issued an application to add a boys’ high school to the synagogue located on Van Zile Road. This was a result of the synagogue illegally operating as a high school in August and September of 2021. Attorney Adam Pfeffer represented the congregation before the Board of Adjustments, and brought a number of witnesses before the board. “The township has already decided that this is an appropriate zone,” Mr. Pfeffer told the board. “Both for the house of worship and the school, and that’s written in your own ordinances.”