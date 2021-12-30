Point Pleasant Beach reorganization meeting moved to Antrim School

The reorganization meeting of the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 12p.m. 

The meeting location has been changed to the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, 401 Niblick Street, Point Pleasant Beach.

This meeting is open to the public and formal action will be taken.

