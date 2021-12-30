Avon Year in Review

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — This year the commissioners approved reconfiguring the traffic lines on Sylvania Avenue and renovating the municipal pool, which both made news in the borough.

The subject of teacher resignations at Avon Elementary in 2021 has been a point of conversation at school board meetings this year. The school board looks to address staff retention by reviewing exit surveys which were given as an option to recently resigned teachers about their decision.

This year, William Bing was reelected to serve as school board president. Meghan Rehbein was also elected to serve and will take the seat of Laura Davey, who spent 15 years on the board but did not seek another term.

January

The commissioners introduced two traffic ordinances after viewing traffic studies developed by the state Department of Transportation that reinforced the borough’s decision to limit diagonal parking and instead have parallel parking spaces.

February

The commissioners thanked Avon first aid squad and the volunteers for their efforts in keeping residents safe in 2020.

As the commissioners looked to reopen borough hall and the municipal gym, Mayor Ed Bonanno reminded residents that the situation remains fluid. He recommended that residents stay up to date with events in Avon by referring to the borough website. Available on the website, he recommended that residents sign up for Constant Contact notifications to be updated on any changes to parking and garbage collection in the borough.

Avon elementary announced that students will return to full days on March 1 as the district entered stage four of it’s reopening plan.

At a virtual commissioners meeting, Mayor Bonanno thanked the Department of Public Works for keeping the borough roadways safe after continuous snowfall and harsh winter weather.

March

The commissioners introduced an ordinance that banned the commercial sale of marijuana in the borough. After the recent statewide legalization law, the commissioners reintroduced a ban in efforts to keep pot out of the hands of underage residents. During the meeting, the commissioners also announced that borough hall would reopen on March 15.

April

On April 1, Christopher Garrity became chief of the Avon Police Department following the retirement of former Chief Michael Harr.

The commissioners agreed to approve a joint Sylvan Lake advisory committee between the borough of Avon and Bradley Beach. The committee would split any decisions and costs, and establish an advisory group that will handle upkeep of the lake.

An ordinance was passed that bonded $1.5 million for the borough to repay for its FEMA Community Disaster Loan after Superstorm Sandy. The repairs that went towards the Avon boardwalk, pavilion and public works building would be paid back in full through CDL loans because the borough did not qualify for disaster relief, according to Commissioner Bob Mahon.

