Mother and Army veteran battling cancer gets support from community

WALL TOWNSHIP — A fundraiser for Wall Township residents and Army Veteran Sandy Jessop has raised over $21,000 to help pay her bills while battling stage-three breast cancer. Christa Recio, her friend and fellow servicewomen, started the GoFundMe to help Ms. Jessop, who Ms. Recio describes as the kindest and warmest person she knows.

“I served with both Sandy and her husband [Christian] in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. Sandy was deployed a second time to Iraq in 2008. They are residents of Wall, NJ, with three beautiful sons. They both completed their enlistment in the Army and are now serving our communities as devoted high school teachers,” said Ms. Recio.

Ms. Jessop has documented her battle with breast cancer on her Instagram [@ss_jess07] ever since she was diagnosed in January, shortly after the birth of her third son. She has shared powerful moments the past year, like her double Mastectomy and Proton therapy to inspire hope, usually with a smile.

“We’d like to express our most sincere gratitude to everyone who has taken our family under their wing since February. It’s taken a village to get us through this. The love everyone has poured into us is witnessed daily, especially by our children. We are forever grateful,” said Mrs. Jessop

