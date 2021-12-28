Wall planning board approves Target store

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new Target store is headed for the vacated former Kmart site on Route 35, following a Dec. 20 approval by the Wall Township Planning Board.

The construction work necessary for the conversion is expected to be completed sometime in April, according to Nathan Golin, an architect and designer employed by Target for the project.

The building is located in the HB-120 Old Mill redevelopment zone, on block 88, lots 4 and 5. No redevelopment plan is proposed at this time.

In a separate matter, the proposed construction of six warehouse buildings at 5165 Belmar Blvd. by ASP Wall LLC was carried to the next planning board meeting on Jan. 10.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

