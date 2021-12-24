Lines reflect high demand for COVID-19 tests in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A walk-in testing site and several pharmacies in Wall Township struggled this week to accommodate the expanded number of residents seeking COVID-19 tests before their holiday celebrations.

The City MD urgent care facility on Route 35 in Wall has at times had lines extending past neighboring storefronts at the shopping plaza there during this week leading up to Christmas Day on Saturday.

Pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens experienced equally high demand for the Abbot at-home testing kits they had available for purchase, as well as for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Driving it all was the need for people to ensure that they could enjoy holiday gatherings without contributing to the rapidly rising spread of coronavirus in New Jersey. On Dec. 23, the state reported 15,630 new cases, the most in many months.

The Monmouth County Health Department announced that between Monday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 23, there have been 2,243 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, four coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the county.

In Wall Township, there were 98 new COVID-19 cases reported between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23, bringing the township’s pandemic total to 3,815, according to the Monmouth County Health Department.

