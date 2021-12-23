Musician Pat Roddy and friends raise $5,000 for charity by Christmas caroling

BELMAR — Pat Roddy, musician and Belmar resident, has shared the gift of music with the community this holiday season.

Mr. Roddy, members of his band and his neighbors [Roddy’s Caroling Caravan] spent Sunday Christmas caroling throughout the area beginning in Belmar then going to Wall Township and the Shark River Hills section of Neptune Township, then finishing their cheerful performances in Avon-by-the-Sea.

Each performance which consisted of a mix of traditional caroling songs and the bands music, was twenty to forty minutes long, over the course of the day the carolers visited eight homes performing on a festive float which was built by Dave Kinsel of North End Builders in Belmar.

Members of the community pre-registered for the carolers to stop by their home, there was a suggested donation of $250 for a 20 minute performance.

“Some people did a double block, for 40 minutes,” said Pat Roddy’s band manager Matt Stragazzi.

“We raised over $3,000 before we even started, and then by going to the different houses, the friends and neighbors that were there they also donated as well.”

