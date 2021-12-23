Five-story rule change in Belmar tabled on technicality

BELMAR- A vote on a rule change to allow for five-story development in the borough had to be abruptly canceled mid-meeting as it was brought to the attention of the borough’s professionals that there was an error in the meeting advertisement notice.

A public hearing and a vote for final adoption for ordinance 2021-37 was scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The now-dead ordinance would have raised the maximum building height in block 87, lots 1,2 and 3 – which currently are occupied by the Riverview Pavilion, Waterview Pavilion and Motor Lodge on Route 35, from 52 to 60 feet. The property is within the borough’s Seaport Village Development Area, which allows up to four stories.

The borough was not made aware of the error until the public hearing on the proposed change, held before the vote for final adoption when resident Gene Creamer pointed out that the appendix to the ordinance did not match information presented in the notice of the meeting.

The cover page for the amendment title sheet showed that blocks 67 and 86.01 were involved in the change, as well as block 87. According to the borough’s attorney and planner that was a mistake that was supposed to be fixed, but never was.

“I just grabbed a copy of this out on the desk out front … I object to you presenting an ordinance that refers to a document incorporated as mentioned, but the document itself -the appendix or Schedule A- is incorrect,” Mr. Creamer said. “Was this ever published in the newspaper?”

The comments caused the borough’s professionals to scramble to answer the question, and the error soon dawned on them. Patrick F. Varga, the borough’s attorney of the firm Dasti, Murphy, McGuckin, Ulaky, Koutsouris & Connors, noted the mistake.

“Mr. Creamer was correct. The cover page that was introduced and that was published was never adjusted with the amendment, so it doesn’t reflect the appropriate block as being adjusted,” he said.

Mr. Creamer, speaking an hour and a half minutes into the meeting, responded by saying “can we go home early?”

Mr. Vargas’ advice to the mayor and council was to start over, and in the new year introduce a new ordinance on first reading, and send that ordinance to the borough’s planning board for review before another public hearing and vote for final adoption is held. Jan. 4 is the borough’s reorganization meeting, and the next meeting of the borough’s planning board is Jan. 24.

