First responders honored by borough council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s first responders who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic were honored during the final mayor and council meeting of the year on Tuesday night.

The departments that were recognized were the Point Pleasant Beach Office of Emergency Management, Ocean Fire Company No. 1, Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company No. 2, Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

Mayor Paul Kanitra stated, “We’ve been looking for a way to recognize them appropriately really for the last year and a half – almost two years and we kept waiting for things to quote on quote officially end — were looking at a little bit of an uptick right now, this may be with us in some form or fashion for the foreseeable future, but we felt tonight was the appropriate time to really say thank you to everybody.”

Five plaques were presented by the mayor to a representative of each of the departments.

“We were faced with a really unprecedented situation, probably the two most difficult years in the history of Point Pleasant Beach in many regards. In the early days we didn’t necessarily know what we were facing. I think we were looking at how can we contain covid, how can we keep Point Pleasant Beach safe – there were so many unknowns,” stated the mayor in his heartfelt thank you to the first responders.

