Diane (Livia) Barmore Heckendorn

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Diane Livia Heckendorn on December 3, 2021. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by love.

Diane was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched.

She was born in Neptune New Jersey on May 31, 1953 to

