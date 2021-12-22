Write-in candidate balks at taking BOE seat she won

WALL TOWNSHIP — Betsy Cross, long a vocal critic of the Wall Township School District, said she will not take the school board seat she won as a write-in candidate on Nov. 2 because her pending lawsuits against the BOE — as well as suits she may file in the future — preclude her from joining it.

The explanation once again puts her at odds with the board, whose administrator, Brian Smith, told The Coast Star that her litigation does not preclude her from becoming a member of the BOE.

Ms. Cross was one of two candidates who could claim school board seats as the result of write-ins, receiving 580 votes. Christine Steitz, an incumbent board member who had not sought a place on the ballot, received 349 votes and has confirmed her intention to accept the seat in January.

Ms. Cross did not respond to questions about her election until last week, when she replied by suggesting that a reporter ask school board members “if they are going to settle my lawsuits.”

Then she predicted that the board would cause the litigation to “drag on … for years,” preventing her from taking the seat she won.

“I can’t [sit] with any current and future lawsuits,” Ms. Cross said.

