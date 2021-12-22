Board of Adjustment opens hearings on Jewish high school

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Board of Adjustments held a special meeting on Monday Dec. 20 to begin the hearing regarding turning the property at 200 Van Zile Road into a Jewish boys’ school.

The Jewish congregation Kehilos Yisroel have issued an application to add a boys’ high school to the synagogue located on Van Zile Street. This was a result of the synagogue illegally operating as a high school in August and September of 2021.

In August, the township issued multiple warnings to the congregation after confirming that a school had been established at the property in question without the proper permits. When the school continued to operate, the town issued a cease and desist order, and the school could only continue to operate if an application was brought to Brick’s Board of Adjustments.

Dozens of residents attended the meeting to observe and participate in public comment, but after five and a half hours, the board decided to continue the meeting for February of 2022. By the time the meeting was adjourned at 11:30 p.m., more than half of the public had left over the course of the five and a half hours. An attorney had even been hired by an objector, but was unable to attend the hearing due to personal reasons.

Attorney Adam Pfeffer represented the congregation before the Board of Adjustments, and brought a number of witnesses before the board.

“The township has already decided that this is an appropriate zone,” Mr. Pfeffer told the board. “Both for the house of worship and the school, and that’s written in your own ordinances.”

